"I hate you for what you have done to me. I hate you for ruining my life. I hate you for making me feel disgusting and dirty." These are the powerful words read out in court by a rape victim-survivor as her attacker was jailed.

William Flamson raped the woman at an address in Gateshead in September 2024.

She told what happened to a friend, who quickly reported it to the police.

Flamson was arrested shortly afterwards and questioned in connection with the offence. He denied any wrongdoing and was released on bail.

The now 41-year-old was later charged with one count of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the offence.

After a three-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in February 2026, where the victim gave evidence against him, Flamson of St Cuthberts Court, Bensham, was found guilty of rape.

He appeared the same court on March 30 where he was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

Flamson will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders Register and was given an indefinite restraining order.

Victim impact statement

In a Victim Personal Statement read to the court, the victim-survivor said:

“My life changed forever on the day I was raped by William Flamson.

“While I am trying to rebuild my life, it won’t ever be the same.

“I now consider him to be a horrible dirty beast who has ruined my life.

“Until this happened to me, I would’ve described my life as brilliant.

“Through the actions of Flamson, I am no longer able to do the things I used to enjoy.

“Since he raped me, I have been unable to sleep. If I did manage to sleep, I would regularly have nightmares seeing his face and relive what he did to me.

“I have been petrified to leave my house alone, fearing I would see him outside.“I used to take several showers a day and scrub myself clean as I felt disgusting and dirty. I would scrub until my skin was raw.

“As I was fearful of leaving the house, I also had to leave my job. I had to leave through no fault of my own and due to the actions of Flamson.

“My partner has been very supportive and is helping me rebuild my life.

“I have thought about what I would like to say to Flamson today.

"The only words I have are that I hate you. I hate you for what you have done to me. I hate you for ruining my life.

"I hate you for making me feel disgusting and dirty.

“With the love and support of my family, I will now rebuild my life, although it will never be the same.”