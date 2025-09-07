The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Issue date: Tuesday December 20, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prince William is set to carry out an engagement to mark three years since the late Queen Elizabeth II's death - as his estranged brother Harry flies back to the UK for the first time in months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales will be at the engagement in Berkshire on Monday, three years since his grandmother's passing and his father's ascension to the throne. His brother, the Duke of Sussex, will be visiting London on the same day for the annual WellChild Awards before going to a Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham on Tuesday. Read More: Prince Harry returning to UK for charity visits with donation to Children in Need Read More: King Charles joined by Sir Keir Starmer at church after Rayner resignation and chaotic reshuffle It is not known whether Harry will be reunited with William or their father King Charles during his return to the UK from his new home in Montecito, California. The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and Queen Camilla have no public engagements planned for this week.

It is not known whether Harry will be reunited with William or their father King Charles during his return to the UK from his new home in Montecito, California. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Charles last met face-to-face over a year ago when the Duke made a transatlantic dash to see his father after hearing of his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. The meeting was said to be short - as the pair were reported to have spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham. Both Harry and William attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk last year, but there was reportedly no interaction between the brothers. Harry last visited the CRS to mark World Mental Health Day in October 2019, just two months before he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to California. The Duke is planning to hold a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners in Nottingham, stage informal catch-ups with some of the young people he met before, and watch performances from CRS artists and make a short speech. The Duke is also hoping to bring together key stakeholders, influencers and potential funders to shine a light on the work of grassroots organisations such as CRS and Epic Partners and the sports apprenticeship body Coach Core. Coach Core was originally started as a programme by William, Harry and the now-Princess of Wales's joint Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives and train young apprentices. It has since become an independent charity after Harry and Meghan broke away from William and Kate's Royal Foundation in 2019 amid rumours of a rift between the two couples.

The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and Queen Camilla have no public engagements planned for this week. Picture: Alamy