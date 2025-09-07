Prince William to mark third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death - as Harry flies back to UK
Prince William is set to carry out an engagement to mark three years since the late Queen Elizabeth II's death - as his estranged brother Harry flies back to the UK for the first time in months.
The Prince of Wales will be at the engagement in Berkshire on Monday, three years since his grandmother's passing and his father's ascension to the throne.
His brother, the Duke of Sussex, will be visiting London on the same day for the annual WellChild Awards before going to a Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham on Tuesday.
It is not known whether Harry will be reunited with William or their father King Charles during his return to the UK from his new home in Montecito, California.
The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and Queen Camilla have no public engagements planned for this week.
Harry and Charles last met face-to-face over a year ago when the Duke made a transatlantic dash to see his father after hearing of his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
The meeting was said to be short - as the pair were reported to have spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham.
Both Harry and William attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk last year, but there was reportedly no interaction between the brothers.
Harry last visited the CRS to mark World Mental Health Day in October 2019, just two months before he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to California.
The Duke is planning to hold a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners in Nottingham, stage informal catch-ups with some of the young people he met before, and watch performances from CRS artists and make a short speech.
The Duke is also hoping to bring together key stakeholders, influencers and potential funders to shine a light on the work of grassroots organisations such as CRS and Epic Partners and the sports apprenticeship body Coach Core.
Coach Core was originally started as a programme by William, Harry and the now-Princess of Wales's joint Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives and train young apprentices.
It has since become an independent charity after Harry and Meghan broke away from William and Kate's Royal Foundation in 2019 amid rumours of a rift between the two couples.
Senior aides to the King and Harry were pictured together in London this July in what was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two sides.
Harry, who levelled accusations at the King, Queen, William and Kate in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary and memoir Spare, told the BBC in May that Charles will not speak to him because of his court battle over his security, and he does not know "how much longer my father has".
But he also outlined his hopes for a "reconciliation" with his family, saying: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."
He added: "But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family," and said there was "no point in continuing to fight anymore".