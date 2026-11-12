Prince William honours Harry Kane as Three Lions captain marks record number of England appearances
The Football Association had hinted at a “special pre-match presentation” planned to mark Kane’s achievements, but William’s appearance had been kept under wraps
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The Prince of Wales has presented Harry Kane with a framed shirt to mark his record-breaking 126th England cap and recent Ballon d’Or triumph.
Listen to this article
The Three Lions captain became England’s most-capped men’s player when he led his country out against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.
Kane shook hands with William as the prince presented him with a framed England shirt, with the footballer’s name printed above the number 126.
The pair then posed for photos with former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who had been the country’s most-capped men’s player for nearly four decades, until he was dethroned by Kane on Thursday.
The Uefa Nations League match saw the 33-year-old move one cap clear of Shilton, who had held the record since 1989.
Read more: Harry Kane marks record England cap with winning goal as Three Lions edge out Croatia
Read more: Harry Kane becomes England men's most-capped player with record 126 appearances for country
The Football Association had hinted at a “special pre-match presentation” planned to mark Kane’s achievements, but William’s appearance had been kept under wraps.
Last month, Downing Street suggested the Bayern Munich player could be in the running for a knighthood after the “extraordinary achievement” of winning the Ballon d’Or.
Kane became the first English winner in 25 years at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on October 26.
The award crowns the striker as the best individual player in global men’s football.
A spokeswoman said Andy Burnham extended his congratulations to Kane, adding: “The PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him.”
Asked whether the Prime Minister would like to see Kane knighted, she said: “I think everyone would agree, Harry Kane has given an enormous amount to English football, and this is a very special moment for him and the country, but, as ever, I’m not going to pre-empt the honours process.”