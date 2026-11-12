The Prince of Wales has presented Harry Kane with a framed shirt to mark his record-breaking 126th England cap and recent Ballon d’Or triumph.

The Three Lions captain became England’s most-capped men’s player when he led his country out against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.

Kane shook hands with William as the prince presented him with a framed England shirt, with the footballer’s name printed above the number 126.

The pair then posed for photos with former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who had been the country’s most-capped men’s player for nearly four decades, until he was dethroned by Kane on Thursday.

The Uefa Nations League match saw the 33-year-old move one cap clear of Shilton, who had held the record since 1989.

Read more: Harry Kane marks record England cap with winning goal as Three Lions edge out Croatia

Read more: Harry Kane becomes England men's most-capped player with record 126 appearances for country