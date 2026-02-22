The Waleses are regular fixtures on the Bafta red carpet because William is president of the British Academy.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

William and Kate were seen smiling red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William, who is president of the arts charity, walked down the red carpet with his wife, the Princess of Wales, at the Royal Festival Hall by the South Bank in London on Sunday in his first public appearance since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest. The Princess of Wales opted for a regal Gucci gown on the red carpet and completed the look with her hair loose, a side parting and relaxed curls. She opted against a necklace, instead wearing an elegant diamond bracelet. The Princess of Wales is no stranger to rewearing items from her closet, and she pulled out one of her most ethereal gowns for this year's Baftas. The princess last wore this outfit in February 2019, to the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner.

The couple regularly attend the awards. Picture: Getty