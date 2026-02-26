By Ella Bennett

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an unscheduled stop to meet well-wishers standing in heavy rain during a visit to Powys ahead of St David’s Day.

William and Kate had travelled to The Hanging Gardens, a community hub focused on resilience and creativity, in the mid Wales town of Llanidloes. They arrived at the venue to cheers from crowds who had gathered outside despite the rain, many waving Welsh flags and holding bunches of daffodils – the national flower of Wales. The couple ordered hot drinks at the cafe, with Kate having a cappuccino and William a cup of tea, before sitting down for a chat with people making festival signs in the Welsh language. William and Kate, both wearing daffodils on their lapels, then walked outside to the forge and met nursery children aged three and four waiting with signs they had drawn.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Newtown, Wales. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting children during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting locals during a visit to the Hanging Gardens. Picture: Alamy

In the forge they greeted Ollie Jones, 21, and watched him make a hook for The Hanging Gardens before going to the centre’s performing arts space to see schoolchildren perform Welsh songs. The couple met producers in the adjoining market – with William sampling a glass of cider – before going into the kitchen, where traditional Welsh stew cawl and Welsh cakes were being made ahead of St David’s Day on Sunday. This was due to be the end of their visit, but after getting into their vehicle and being driven for a short period, William and Kate stepped out to meet cheering crowds who had gathered.

School children await the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

They each held a black umbrella and spent 25 minutes in heavy rain, chatting to well-wishers, including children who handed them bunches of flowers and pictures they had drawn. Kate gave high-fives and hugs, while both she and husband William posed for pictures and selfies with people. William was delighted to spot a group of children holding up a scarf for Aston Villa, the football club he has supported since his school days. “That’s a great way to get my attention,” he told them.

The Prince of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public who are holding up a Aston Villa FC scarf. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales sit in a cafe which is part of the Oriel Davies Gallery. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Hafan Yr Afon, a hub for culture, community, and heritage in Newtown. Picture: Alamy

During their visit to The Hanging Gardens, William and Kate were shown around by Frances and Kevin Blockley, who founded The Wilderness Trust, which the centre is a project of. Kate talked to members of the public outside about the performance by children at Llanidloes school, saying: “It was so lovely to meet the children singing inside – they were incredible.” While in the market, William stopped at a stall selling Welsh Mountain Cider and said: “I will have to try some, what do you recommend?” As his wife approached, he told her: “I was offered a glass of cider so I said yes.” The couple spoke to the team at Ash and Elm Horticulture, asking them: “How hard is it to grow vegetables around here? You are very brave, both of you.” While in the kitchen, Kate spoke about the importance of The Hanging Gardens and how places like it are “a lifeline to so many people in the community”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Oriel Davies. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales takes selfies with children during her visit to Newtown. Picture: Alamy

After the visit, William and Kate headed to Oriel Davies – a public contemporary art gallery in Newtown. They viewed the Hand in Hand art project, a community scheme co-produced by the gallery and Syrian and Afghan families living in Newtown and surrounding areas. “It’s amazing, what’s happening here,” Kate told the families. It must be such a lovely way to make friends and share stories.” She was given a necklace made by children at an art workshop on Thursday morning.

The Princess of Wales greets children as she arrives to visit the Oriel Davies art gallery. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit. Picture: Alamy