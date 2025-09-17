King Charles jokes 'watch the sword' as President Trump inspected a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle

Donald Trump shakes hands with The Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King, Queen and Prince William and Kate welcomed President Donald Trump and the First Lady to Windsor Castle today for his historic second state visit.

Mr Trump landed in the Walled Garden of the Windsor estate with wife Melania where he told the Princess of Wales “you’re so beautiful” at the start of the trip. William and Kate welcomed Mr Trump and Melania before they walked as a group to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Victoria House to start their visit.

Donald Trump and King Charles view the guard of honour at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump and Melania landed to the sound of the Band of the Household Cavalry who were wearing state dress, a uniform designed in the 17th century and made from pure gold thread.

The Princess of Wales smiled as she greeted Mr Trump before the Waleses walked side by side, with the couple, with William and Mr Trump chatting.

The King, Queen, President and First lady view a mounted procession. Picture: Getty

The President held his wife Melania's hand as they moved towards Victoria House. William was heard to say, “This is my father” to Mr Trump as they approached the King, as Charles gestured towards the President before the two men shook hands.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the President and First Lady. Picture: Getty

They took part in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate before Mr Trump and the King inspected a Royal Guard of Honour in the castle grounds. At one point Charles joked "watch the sword" as the President inspected the Guard of Honour.

The scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump is unprecedented and marks the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory.

Mr Trump boards a carriage at the start of the coach procession. Picture: Getty

In total, around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military will be involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force. For the carriage procession, eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment will form the Sovereign's Escort travelling with the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes.

First Lady Melania Trump sits next to the Queen. Picture: Getty

The processional route, which will not be open to the public, will be lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force. As they make their way to the castle, the Trumps are expected to pass not far from Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their evening wedding reception, and also close to Frogmore Cottage, briefly home to Harry and Meghan before they quit the working monarchy and moved to America.

The Royal Family put on a major display of pomp and pageantry for the President's arrival. Picture: Getty