The King and Queen have been photographed arriving for a Sunday service near the Balmoral estate with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk, Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were pictured in another car, with William driving.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were pictured in the backseat, although it is unclear if they were accompanied by their younger sibling.

The Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh were also photographed attending the service.

