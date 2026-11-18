The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at a Mumbai school teaching craft textile technique to women to preserve the skills.

The future queen has a keen interest in fabrics and textiles and has visited a number of UK weaving mills and manufacturers over the past few years.

The visit comes after William and Kate staged a glittering award ceremony for the prince’s Earthshot Prize on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

Chanakya was founded in 2016 and trains women in hundreds of traditional Indian hand-embroidery and textile techniques, with some graduates of the 18-month course creating runway pieces for luxury fashion houses like Dior, Fendi, and Valentino.

Sunayam Vaidya, the school’s head of communications and outreach, said the institution aims to elevate the standing of crafts, still an important practice and sense of identity for Indian communities, and safeguard the skills threatened by people moving to cities.

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