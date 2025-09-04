The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the Natural History Museum for their first joint official engagement since their summer break as Kate sports a new hair colour.

Kate, the institution's patron, was greeted alongside her husband William by the museum's director Doug Gurr, as they began a visit to learn about the attraction's gardens, used as a teaching, research and recreational resource.

The royal visit to one of London's most popular museums comes the day after the new term began for the couple's children, who all attend the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire.

The Princess of Wales had a noticeable change in her appearance as she showed-off new blonde highlights.

William, Kate and their family were last seen in public driving to church close to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire towards the end of August.

