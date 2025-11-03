The workers were treated at an exclusive members-only club

The Prince and Princess of Wales threw a thank you party for the builders who worked to help them move into their new home early and leave behind their 'cursed' cottage.

Prince William and Princess Kate served drinks and food at The York Club, close to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Friday. The venue is a members-only club for residents and employees of the Crown Estate, which manages much of the property on the estate, including the Waleses' own, MailOnline reports. It came as the couple and their three children officially said a final farewell to 'cursed' Adelaide Cottage. Read more: Rio to become ‘Earthshot City’ as it prepares to host Prince William's environmental awards Read more: Prince William 'to ban Prince Andrew from his coronation' in tougher royal stance

It was revealed last month that the Royal couple had brought forward their plans to leave the four-bedroom house on the King's Berkshire estate. They had initially planned to be in Forest Lodge by Christmas but builders have been working round the clock to complete the move by Bonfire Night. A source told the newspaper: "The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help." The family have spent the recent half-term holiday completing the move, giving Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Prince Louis time to settle in before returning to school on Monday.

The couple initially moved their children to the property from Kensington Palace in August 2022 to provide them with a more protected, rural upbringing and to be close to the late Queen. But she died within weeks of them moving in, the first in a series of major family challenges which included the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series in December that year, followed by Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, the following January. Then last year both Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. The princess underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy, with William describing the experience as 'brutal'.

William was welcomed in Rio de Janeiro on Monday where he was handed keys to the city to mark the start of a five-day visit. Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, later said the Prince was "amazed at the beauty of the city." He joked afterwards: "So he's got the keys, he can do whatever he wants in the next 72 hours. "The city belongs to Prince William. I’m still the king, but it will belong to him!"