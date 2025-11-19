The Prince and Princess of Wales will enjoy a star-studded night as they attend the Royal Variety Performance for the first time since Kate’s recovery from cancer.

It will be the sixth time William and Kate have attended the annual charity event, and the first time since the princess’s recovery from cancer.

The evening of entertainment will also feature English band Madness and actor and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry.

William and Kate will watch as the cast of Paddington The Musical takes to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night, along with pop star Jessie J and Grammy award-winning singer Laufey.

Jessie J, who will perform her new song I’ll Never Know Why, faced her own cancer surgery in June with a mastectomy for breast cancer.

The 37-year-old later revealed she was due to undergo a second operation and had to postpone her autumn tour.

The new Paddington musical has been adapted for the West End from the much-loved books by Michael Bond and hit films, with music and lyrics by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

It brings to life the famous bear through a two-person team of James Hameed as remote puppeteer controlling the expressions and delivering the voice, and Arti Shah as the on-stage performer.

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the evening will also see Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe showcase an extract from the musical Kinky Boots.

Singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure will introduce a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day.

The grand finale which will see 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of award-winning musical Les Miserables.

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity and executive producer of the Royal Variety Performance, said: “The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales will once again attend the Royal Variety Performance.

“This annual great British institution, viewed by a worldwide TV audience of over 150 million, continues to be a crucial fundraising event supporting people in all areas of performance, either on or off stage.

“In this pressurised world of working in the entertainment industry, our mental health initiative, started in 2024, has been a lifeline for many who are experiencing issues such as anxiety, depression or addiction.”

The annual Royal Variety Performance was first staged in 1912 for King George V and Queen Mary in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those working in the entertainment industry.