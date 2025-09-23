Three girls were murdered at a Taylor Swift themed dance class last year.

The Princess of Wales on a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale, Southport, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the grieving parents of Southport attack victim Elsie Dot Stancombe as they visited the seven-year-old’s former school.

William and Kate, 43, visited pupils at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School where Elsie, seven, had been a pupil at the time of her murder. Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were murdered at a Taylor Swift themed dance class on July 29 last year. Read More: Princess of Wales-approved designer turns scraps into sustainable showstoppers Read More: Teenage Cancer Trust joins slew of charities to axe Sarah Ferguson over leaked Jeffrey Epstein email

The royals were greeted by 430 children from the infant school where Elsie had been due to start in Year 3 last Autumn. Picture: Alamy

The school visit was part of an emotional return to Southport where the royal couple continued to show their support for families affected by the murders. They first visited the area in October 2024. Upon their arrival in the town, William and Kate, dressed in a pink blouse and grey trousers, teamed with a matching coat, were greeted by 430 children at the infant school where Elsie had been due to start in Year 3 last Autumn. Staff and parents, including Elsie’s mother and father Jenni and David, also joined the group, with local sources saying they were "deeply touched" by the visit. William and Kate spoke to teachers about how the school was affected by the tragedy and the support it has provided to pupils, staff and the local community.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale, Southport, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales with junior school headteacher Adrian Antell (left) during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale, Southport. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, the inquiry into the Southport attack heard a statement from Jenni in which she described Elsie as "our joy, our pride, our everything", adding "we used to say we had won the lottery, the luckiest parents in the world." She described her daughter as a "dreamer" who "always had big ideas and the most beautiful imagination".

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been speaking to teachers and pupils about how the school was impacted by the Southport attack in 2024. Picture: Alamy

It is the future king and queen’s second visit to the community, which has showed such immense bravery and solitary following the horrific attack last year. Following their first in October last year, the Prince and Princess issued a statement, saying: "We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. "Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers."

The Princess of Wales during today's visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale. Picture: Alamy

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak to staff during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School. Picture: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In April, it was revealed that the Prince and Princess had quietly made a donation to Churchtown Primary School, attended by Alice and Bebe, to help them fund a new playground in memory of the children killed in the knife attack. The new space is set to be honour the girls' memories and provide an expanded space for children to play in.