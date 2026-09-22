William and Kate reunite with Tom Cruise at star-studded film premiere
The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they arrived for the Digger Royal Film Performance World Premiere.
The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with actor Tom Cruise as they attended the star-studded premiere of the movie Digger.
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As a Royal Film Performance, Digger will raise funds for the Film and TV Charity, which works to create healthier and more supportive working environments.
William and Kate were all smiles as they waved to fans while walking the carpet ahead of the film showing.
The pair also chatted with leading man Tom, who they have had a good relationship with for many years.
Speaking about the royals before they arrived, Tom told reporters: "I just love them. They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them."
Read more: 'Everybody needs their own popcorn': William serves snacks to moviegoers and ignores questions about Diana book
Read more: Prince Harry 'in talks to make documentary about Diana to mark 30th anniversary of her death'
Kate wore a purple floor-sweeping Jenny Packham dress accessorised with Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings and the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace.
The film was shown at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theatre, central London, to raise funds for The Film and TV Charity.
The film stars Tom as an oil baron named Digger Rockwell, who is charged with saving the day to avert an environmental catastrophe that he caused in the first place.
Tom’s eccentric billionaire character “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything".
Earlier today, Prince William served popcorn and sold tickets to moviegoers as he celebrated grassroots cinema.
William dished out one bag of the salted treat to three regulars at ActOne Cinema in west London, and when told they would share, he joked: “Are you sure? Everybody needs their own popcorn – it’s moreish.”
But he struggled with processing the tickets, and as he tapped buttons on the till, under the watchful eye of staff, he told the trio: “I made this very slow; I apologise.”
The cinema is celebrating its fifth anniversary after being launched in a former library in Acton.
As William arrived, he did not respond as a member of the press shouted: “Sir, how do you feel about your uncle’s book – have you read it?”
Headlines have been dominated for much of the past week by Earl Spencer’s book about William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
Earl Spencer has made a series of damning allegations about the King, including the explosive claim that Charles said “we’ll forget her soon enough” following Diana’s death, prompting a war of words between him and Buckingham Palace.