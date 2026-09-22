The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they arrived for the Digger Royal Film Performance World Premiere.

Princess and Prince of Wales arrive at the premiere in London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with actor Tom Cruise as they attended the star-studded premiere of the movie Digger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As a Royal Film Performance, Digger will raise funds for the Film and TV Charity, which works to create healthier and more supportive working environments. William and Kate were all smiles as they waved to fans while walking the carpet ahead of the film showing. The pair also chatted with leading man Tom, who they have had a good relationship with for many years. Speaking about the royals before they arrived, Tom told reporters: "I just love them. They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them." Read more: 'Everybody needs their own popcorn': William serves snacks to moviegoers and ignores questions about Diana book Read more: Prince Harry 'in talks to make documentary about Diana to mark 30th anniversary of her death'

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the royal film performance and world premiere of Digger. Picture: Alamy

Kate wore a purple floor-sweeping Jenny Packham dress accessorised with Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings and the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace. The film was shown at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theatre, central London, to raise funds for The Film and TV Charity. The film stars Tom as an oil baron named Digger Rockwell, who is charged with saving the day to avert an environmental catastrophe that he caused in the first place. Tom’s eccentric billionaire character “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything".

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Tom Cruise at the World premiere for the film "Digger". Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the royal film performance. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today, Prince William served popcorn and sold tickets to moviegoers as he celebrated grassroots cinema. William dished out one bag of the salted treat to three regulars at ActOne Cinema in west London, and when told they would share, he joked: “Are you sure? Everybody needs their own popcorn – it’s moreish.” But he struggled with processing the tickets, and as he tapped buttons on the till, under the watchful eye of staff, he told the trio: “I made this very slow; I apologise.” The cinema is celebrating its fifth anniversary after being launched in a former library in Acton.

The Princess of Wales arriving for the royal film performance and world premiere of Digger. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend for the royal film performance and world premiere of Digger, with David Beckham (left) and Cruz Beckham (2nd right) and Romeo Beckham (right). Picture: Alamy