The royal pair plan to move into their 'forever home' in Windsor Great Park.

Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, under construction in 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A 'no-go zone' has been imposed around the Prince and Princess of Wales’s new Windsor home, sparking anger among locals who have lost access to large parts of the Great Park.

CCTV cameras, high fencing and landscaping are being installed to secure the couple’s eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, where they are set to live with their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7. The exclusion area, covering around 150 acres with a 2.3-mile perimeter, will be signposted with warnings and trespassers risk arrest under Home Office orders. The restrictions mean the permanent closure of a car park and public access gate used by dog walkers and residents, who had paid £110 a year for permits. Read More: William and Kate's new home revealed as pair relocate to five bedroom Windsor pad

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School last week. Picture: Alamy

The car park was locked for good at 7pm on Sunday, with contractors seen driving the final fence posts into the ground as participants in the Windsor Half Marathon passed by. According to The Sun, the royal couple are paying for the property and renovations themselves, avoiding any extra cost to the taxpayer. The paper reported that work has already started on minor renovation at the Grade II-listed property.

Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, Windsor Great Park. Picture: Alamy

An official order stated: "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease." Some locals said they understood the need for heightened security but still felt aggrieved. Mechanical engineer Tom Bunn, 32, from Maidenhead, told The Sun the loss of access was a blow. "Obviously it’s disappointing as my dog loves it here,” he said of walking his nine-year-old dog, Mr Brown, in the fields near Forest Lodge. One resident described the Home Office’s decision to close off the space as "a kick in the teeth" for the community. Visitors once able to collect Christmas trees or attend lessons at an educational centre near Forest Lodge will no longer be able to do so, with access points at Sandpit Gate, Woodend Gate and the South Forest also closed. Sources close to the family said William, Kate and their children are seeking a fresh start at the Grade II-listed Georgian house, following a turbulent period at Adelaide Cottage that saw the death of Queen Elizabeth II and cancer diagnoses for both the Princess and King Charles.

Park around Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. Picture: Getty