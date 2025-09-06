The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend different Women’s Rugby World Cup games on Saturday afternoon.

William is attending the match between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter while Kate will head to the match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium later on Saturday.

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

On Friday, William and Kate paid a personal tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who died on Thursday.

The royal family are in mourning for Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by her close family, late on Thursday night.

