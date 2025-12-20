The Prince of Wales and Prince George took time to prepare food and talk to service users at The Passage in London

By Alex Storey

Prince William kept up a tradition started by his mother after taking his son to a homeless charity for the first time to help prepare its annual Christmas lunch.

The Royals also spent time speaking with users of the service. Picture: Kensington Palace

William and George made the surprise visit to The Passage in Victoria, London - an organisation that the Prince of Wales first visited with Princess Diana when he was a child. The father-and-son dressed in aprons and joined in with preparations alongside head chef Claudette, while also packing care packages, baked cupcakes and decorated a Christmas tree which previously stood in Westminster Abbey. Chief executive of The Passage, Mick Clarke, showed the pair around and said George was asking lots of questions "very much like his dad."

Christmas at The Passage, 22 years apart 🎄



December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.



December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs. pic.twitter.com/k4M0ZxS344 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 20, 2025

Mr Clarke added: "Prince William has often talked about, during his childhood, how his mother talked about - I think as he described - the importance of viewing life beyond palace walls. "I very much picked that up with George as well. It seemed to me that this was, or is, a family that are just trying to ensure that their children are brought up with greater awareness of what is around them and the need to ensure that, particularly, the most vulnerable in society are supported and looked after. "I think George was genuinely moved to experience the work that we do, even just a little snapshot of it." Prince George also signed the visitors' book on the same page previously signed by his father and his late grandmother in 1993. William first visited the charity's work as an 11-year-old, which he has previously said was an experience which helped inspire his commitment to tackling homelessness.

The Prince of Wales and George visited The Passage in London. Picture: Kensington Palace

In 2023, he also launched the programme Homewards, which he hopes will show that it is possible to end homelessness. The Royal pair also spent time meeting some of The Passage's service users, some of who William had met before to listen about their experiences and the support they receive. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "It was important to the Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team.

The Passage's chief executive said George was asking lots of questions "very much like his dad.". Picture: Kensington Palace