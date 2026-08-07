William Orbit, the producer of Madonna's Ray of Light album, has died aged 69, his family have confirmed.

Born William Wainwright, the producer became well-known in the 1990s for his Strange Cargo series of ambient albums that proved a heavy influence on pop and electronic music.

His 1999 album Pieces in a Modern Style, which included his solo No. 4 hit, his take on Barber's Adagio for Strings, went to No. 2 in the UK.

But Orbit was best-known for his collaborations with the likes of All Saints, especially Pure Shores which featured on The Beach soundtrack, and Blur - Orbit producing the band's 1999 album 13.

He was also behind U2's song Electrical Storm.

His masterpiece perhaps was 1998 album Ray of Light, which included hits Frozen and Drowned World (Substitute for Love) as well as its title track, and is considered one of Madonna's best works and helped reignite her career in the late nineties.

The pair went onto collaborate on the 1999 hit Beautiful Stranger, and he also produced songs on her 2012 album MDNA.

The statement posted on Instagram on August 7 said that he had died on July 23.

"He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness," the statement added.