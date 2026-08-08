On Friday, members of All Saints paid tribute on Instagram to Orbit, with Natalie Appleton writing that “it was an honour and privilege to work with him, and play too”.

William Orbit attending the Music Industry Trust Awards, at the Grosvenor Hotel in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

All Saints, Blur and celebrity DJ Fat Tony are among the stars who have paid tribute to acclaimed producer William Orbit, remembered as a “treasure in the music industry” after his death

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The London-born musician died aged 69 on July 23, his family and friends confirmed in a statement to Instagram, saying he will be “greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched”. Orbit worked with many artists throughout his career such as British girl group All Saints, and produced number one hits such as Black Coffee and Pure Shores for their chart-topping record Saints & Sinners. The acclaimed producer also collaborated with them in 2018 for After All, which featured on their fifth studio album Testament. On Friday, members of All Saints paid tribute on Instagram to Orbit, with Natalie Appleton writing that “it was an honour and privilege to work with him, and play too”. Her sister and fellow singer Nicole Appleton said she was “so very sad” to hear about the death of Orbit as she paid tribute. Read More: Zendaya and Tom Holland hold secret £500k second wedding at Surrey estate with star-studded guestlist Read More: Fringe boss warns of 'slippery slope' as he defends Amanda Knox Edinburgh show, insisting 'poor taste isn't reason to cancel'

The star shared a photo of herself and her bandmates in the studio with Orbit, and wrote: “I absolutely love the music he made with Madonna and felt so lucky when he worked with All Saints. “We were fortunate enough to work with him on many occasions and on many songs. “In the studio, he made me feel so confident, comfortable and always brought the best out in me. “He was a treasure in the music industry and we had the most amazing times in the studio and socially. We will forever celebrate him as a music icon.” Fellow All Saints star Melanie Blatt joined the tributes, remembering Orbit as “such an important part of our success and history”. Celebrity DJ Fat Tony, born Tony Marnach, shared a photo of the Grammy-winner and wrote: “This really hurts. “Goodbye you amazing man, what an incredible career. Such a loss @WilliamOrbit, big love and condolences to your entire family.”

With Blur, Orbit produced the 1999 album 13, which produced singles such as Tender, Coffee & TV and No Distance Left To Run, and worked on their track Sweet Song from 2003’s Think Tank album. The band honoured the producer by sharing the cover art of the album in a post on Instagram with a heartbroken emoji and “William Orbit” written in the caption. Musician and DJ Stuart Price, famed for his collaborations with Madonna, shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram praising Orbit as “kind to me, inquisitive, encouraging, deferential, suggestive”. “I always felt he was limited to be labelled wizard, boffin, even genius, because what he also was, is sensitive, tender, passionate, auteuristic, and infinitely inspiring,” he added.

I am so saddened to hear of the passing of William Orbit. I loved & admired his work my whole life. ln 2023 I had the privilege of meeting him for lunch while working on Dreamstate. He was open to working together, which for me was an unbelievable moment. Thank you William - for… — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) August 7, 2026