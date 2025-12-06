In a personal message posted on social media, William described the former rugby league star’s mammoth charity run as “incredible”.

Kevin Sinfield (right) is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the Prince of Wales as Jayne Sinfield looks on, during a visit to Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Prince of Wales has sent his “huge congratulations” to Kevin Sinfield and told him to look after his knees as he nears his bid to complete seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND).

In a personal message posted on social media, William described the former rugby league star's mammoth charity run as "incredible". He praised his commitment to his late friend Rob Burrow and everyone affected by MND as "truly inspiring". Sinfield embarked on the 7 in 7: Together challenge on Monday, his sixth annual event to support the MND community after his Leeds Rhinos team-mate Burrow was diagnosed with the incurable and life-limiting disease in 2019. He has already raised more than £10 million towards research into the disease and support for families affected by it – and also passed his target of raising £777,777 for MND charities with this week's multiple marathons.

Prince of Wales (right) meets Rob Burrow (left) and Kevin Sinfield during a visit to Headingley Stadium, Leeds, to congratulate them and award them a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Picture: Alamy