Some access routes have been restricted to prevent motorists from driving directly in front of the mansion

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge property last month after vacating Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Shoppers picking up Christmas trees in Windsor have complained that a detour in place around the Prince and Princess of Wales' new mansion is forcing them to drive an extra mile.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Christmas Tree Shop traditionally sits on the section of land next to the Royal home, and opened on Thursday. Local access routes have been restricted to prevent motorists from driving directly in front of the eight-bedroom house at Forest Lodge, where Prince Will and Princess Kate moved in with their children last month. But cars now face being diverted around a new circular route which has resulted in a detour of just over a mile. Read more: Disgraced Andrew officially stripped of last remaining royal titles Read more: Prince William to champion 'extraordinary possibility' of 'cutting edge and innovative' Wales

Forest Lodge, where the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into last month with their children. Picture: Getty

Traffic cones have been put in place to maintain the blockages but residents have spoke of witnessing close calls involving cars driving on the wrong side. Two royal security officers have also been stationed in the shop's car park to prevent intruders during operating hours. One local told the Daily Mail: "I have already seen a few near misses where people have driven the wrong side of the cones."

File photo dated 29/09/25 workmen installing fencing on the perimeter of the new exclusion zone in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Another said: "A car was parked and running both days with what looked like two plain-clothes officers inside to prevent anyone going into the lodge's grounds. "The shop is right next door, so it is not surprising the Waleses are keeping an extra eye out in case anyone is tempted to take a peek." The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge property last month after vacating Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park.

Festive shoppers buying Christmas trees claim they're being forced to drive an extra mile as a result of the detour. Picture: Getty