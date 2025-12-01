Christmas tree shoppers in Windsor claim diversions around William and Kate's new mansion force them to drive extra mile
Some access routes have been restricted to prevent motorists from driving directly in front of the mansion
Shoppers picking up Christmas trees in Windsor have complained that a detour in place around the Prince and Princess of Wales' new mansion is forcing them to drive an extra mile.
Listen to this article
The Christmas Tree Shop traditionally sits on the section of land next to the Royal home, and opened on Thursday.
Local access routes have been restricted to prevent motorists from driving directly in front of the eight-bedroom house at Forest Lodge, where Prince Will and Princess Kate moved in with their children last month.
But cars now face being diverted around a new circular route which has resulted in a detour of just over a mile.
Read more: Disgraced Andrew officially stripped of last remaining royal titles
Read more: Prince William to champion 'extraordinary possibility' of 'cutting edge and innovative' Wales
Traffic cones have been put in place to maintain the blockages but residents have spoke of witnessing close calls involving cars driving on the wrong side.
Two royal security officers have also been stationed in the shop's car park to prevent intruders during operating hours.
One local told the Daily Mail: "I have already seen a few near misses where people have driven the wrong side of the cones."
Another said: "A car was parked and running both days with what looked like two plain-clothes officers inside to prevent anyone going into the lodge's grounds.
"The shop is right next door, so it is not surprising the Waleses are keeping an extra eye out in case anyone is tempted to take a peek."
The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge property last month after vacating Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park.
The couple initially moved their children to the property from Kensington Palace in August 2022 to provide them with a more protected rural upbringing and to be close to the late Queen.
They moved during Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' half term, after the family set themselves the target of moving in by Bonfire Night.
The royal couple also served drinks and food at The York Club as a thank you for the builders who worked to help them move into the new home early.