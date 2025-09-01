Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to the University of St Andrews, where they first met. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Prince William was “quiet,” “withdrawn” and “not himself” during his brief split with Kate Middleton in 2007, a former royal butler has revealed as he sheds light on his time with the Royals in a new book.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William and Kate had been a couple for years at this point, getting together in 2003 after meeting as undergraduate students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. While it may seem like their relationship has always been strong, the royal couple briefly split after graduating from university. The break-up - which only lasted a few months, marking a blip in their almost 25 years together - affected William deeply, according to a former royal butler. Read more: Queen 'fought off sexual assault with her high heel', bombshell book claims Read more: Prince Andrew ‘stayed in contact with Epstein five years later than claimed,’ bombshell emails suggest

Kate Middleton, then-girlfriend of Prince William, arrives at her home in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2007. Picture: Alamy

Grant Harrold, who began working for the royals the day after Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, and left just 18 days after William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, said William “went very quiet” during the breakup. “He went very quiet. He became a little bit withdrawn. I didn’t see a huge amount of him. “I didn’t ask him—I didn’t say anything. I just knew he wasn’t himself 100 percent. I knew he wasn’t himself.” he told InStyle. But despite the breakup, Harrold wrote that “Kate was always the one,” in his book The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, out later this month. Though the reason for the split was never confirmed, Harrold thinks they might have “split up to get the media off Kate’s back, because it was so bad at the time,” referencing the enormous pressure on the couple to get engaged in 2007. “Kate was struggling, and I wondered if it was to give a breathing space. That’s just my view. I had no information.

William and Kate's wedding, Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. Picture: Alamy