Prince William “has no intention” of reconciling with Prince Harry despite the Duke of Sussex's plea for the brothers to make amends, royal sources have claimed.

Read more: King gives nod to William in banquet speech for Sultan of Oman after Harry reveals wish to reconcile with his brother

A source close to William said that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

The brothers have been estranged since the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he took multiple swipes at the royal family – and the pair have not spoken in years.

Harry said there was "enough drama in the world" without continuing the issues within the family, and suggested the brothers could "work for the greater good", as part of his interview with GQ.

It comes after Prince Harry said in a bombshell interview this week that he wants to make up with his brother before declaring "some people don’t want it to work out".

The Prince of Wales reportedly cannot envisage a future where the damaged ties with his brother are mending, and he remains committed to his public role.

They told the Daily Mirror: "There isn't a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother. He remains deeply hurt over the many things the Duke of Sussex has said publicly about him and other family members.

"Look at what the family is doing just this week: a significantly important State Visit, commemorating the tragedy that occurred in Aberfan 60 years ago, and preparations being made for major royal tours in the immediate future.

“This is what matters to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the King and Queen - and that certainly doesn't include responding to the Duke of Sussex every time he pops up doing yet another interview.”

Harry revealed his wish to make amends with William during his first sit-down interview since he returned to the UK with Meghan and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

He told GQ: "With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point.

"I think from a family perspective, again, another massively relatable issue for so many people: sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent.

"That continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is.

"People maybe look at us and go: 'How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out.'"

Harry has previously described William as his "arch-nemesis" brother, and accused him of physically attacking him and knocking him to the floor during a row over Meghan.

Harry and Meghan returned to England in August after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US.

While the Sussexes are now back in the UK, the royal family is allegedly still cautious about engaging with the pair after the high-profile fallout.

The row came after the Sussexes were interviewed by US TV host Oprah Winfrey and made a string of allegations that covered mental health struggles, racist behaviour, their wedding and their relationship with the royal family.