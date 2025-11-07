The Prince of Wales said he wants to surround himself with 'people that do good'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince William diplomatically refused to be drawn on the scandal around his uncle Andrew while speaking to reporters during a Q&A session during his Earthshot Prize trip to Brazil.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William was asked about his recent comments that he would pursue 'change for good' when he is king, and was invited to expand on comments he made in an interview with Eugene Levy 'given there has been a lot of change in your family recently'. But William batted away the question and focused on supporting ‘the brilliant people in this room,’ saying: “Change will come from backing them not by what I do”. He described attendees as ‘action heroes’ and added: “'I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world”. Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day Read more: Calls to grow UK economy with cannabis as Snoop Dogg invests in ‘untapped’ market

The Prince of Wales is given a gift as he meets with young Brazilian leaders from the British Council's Next Generation programme during a visit to Emilio Goeldi Museum in Belem, Brazil, during the Cop30 summit. Picture: Alamy

William was speaking as he prepared for Earthshot's awards ceremony. He also described how he wanted to leave a positive legacy for his children. He said: “For my children, particularly, knowing that the planet's going to be in a better, healthier state because of the people in this room is something I love to tell them when they go to bed – it's going to be great, your future is going to be as bright as futures gone by and that's a really important message for all us to hear.” William will end his first visit to Brazil by meeting Indigenous peoples to hear about the role they play in protecting critical ecosystems. William travelled to the South American country to stage his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and the following day gave a landmark speech at the Cop30 UN Climate Change summit in Belem, a city in the Amazon.

Prince William poses for a photo with Brazilian singers Seu Jorge, left, and Anitta, second from left; Australian singer Kylie Minogue, second from right; and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. Picture: Alamy