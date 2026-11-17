The royal couple are in Mumbai on a three-day visit centred around the Earthshot Prize

William and Kate arrive in an electric rickshaw at the Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

By Alex Storey

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived for their second day of engagements in India in style via an electric rickshaw.

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William drove the vehicle as they arrived in Mumbai to meet with the finalists ahead of this year's Earthshot Prize Awards Night. The prince rode an electric auto-rickshaw to a waterfront overlooking the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which spans the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, with Kate sitting in the back. The couple shook hands with the finalists and posed for a picture, which was posted on their social media feeds. William later told the Earthshot finalists: "We didn't crash, we're OK! Read more: Kate and William begin three-day visit to India to stage the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony Read more: Kate hails 'wonderful' return to Mumbai as she enjoys game of street cricket with William

The Prince And Princess Of Wales attending the 2026 Earthshot Ceremony. Picture: Pool/Getty

He added: "Enjoy tonight guys, it's a big moment for you and you all thoroughly deserve to win. "Don't go away from this thinking this isn't going to happen. The fact that you're finalists in the Earthshot Prize is amazing. I'm just so proud of you. Well done." Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony later today, and the following day the royals will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple said on Instagram: "India is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists than any other country.

William behind the wheel of the electric rickshaw. Picture: PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty

"The Earthshot Prize is the global environmental prize finding and scaling solutions to repair the planet." The trip marks the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024 Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload.

The royal couple interacting with Earthshot Prize finalists event during their visit. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty