The charity, which celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago, was founded in honour of the late princess, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997

William is understood to be very sorry about the development. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Prince of Wales has expressed his sadness after the Diana Award, set up in memory of his late mother, was placed in administration.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William is understood to be very sorry about the development, and he praised the hard work and dedication of those at the charity for encouraging thousands of youngsters over the years. In a surprise move on Thursday, the charity announced on its website it was making the decision with “heavy hearts”, but independent advice had made clear it could no longer continue to meet its obligations. William is a joint patron of the charity with his brother the Duke of Sussex, but the pair have attended separate Diana Awards events in recent years amid their ongoing rift. The prince said in a personal message, signed W: “The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better. Read more: Princess Diana charity placed into administration after 27 years Read more: Pictured: Albanian man, 32, charged with breaking into William and Kate's country retreat to steal cufflinks and a clock

The Prince of Wales speaking to the winners of the Diana Award earlier this year. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W.” He is said to be very sorry about the development but believes the legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales continues in many forms, reports say. The charity, which celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago, was founded in honour of the late princess, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. It was inspired by her belief that young people have the power to change the world, and its awards recognised young people for their social action and humanitarian work. The Diana Award said in a statement: “Twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honour Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, their country and the world. “We are proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people. "Over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award, and the charity has worked with thousands more through programmes to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders on the lives of those around them.

The charity, which celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago, was founded in honour of the late princess, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Picture: parkerphotography/Alamy