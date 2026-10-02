The Prince of Wales has reminisced about a part-time job he had as a young boy selling CDs from a “dodgy car boot sale”.

Rod and Helen Wyatt took the prince down memory lane after they chatted with him about how their family has endured four major floods in six years at the settlement in Monmouthshire.

William spoke about helping out at a country fair when a former customer reminded him of his efforts as he visited Skenfrith, a Welsh village, to learn about its flood defences.

“First time I met you, you were this high,” Mr Wyatt said, holding up his hand waist high.

“In Glanusk Estate – you sold me a CD from a bric-a-brac stall.”

William laughed and replied: “Dodgy car boot sale, yes I remember that.”

Mr Wyatt joked: “Still doing that?” and the future king replied: “No, I don’t sell… it’s dried up a bit that one, perhaps I should reopen it.”

Mr Wyatt’s wife added that they could not remember the title of the CD and the prince confessed: “I got up to a lot… we had some fun round there.”

Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell is the family home of William’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now known as Alexandra Pettifer, and is the venue of the popular Green Man Festival.

Ms Pettifer cared for the prince and his brother the Duke of Sussex for much of the 1990s and her late mother was Dame Shan Legge-Bourke, a former Lord Lieutenant of Powys for 20 years until she retired from the role in 2018.