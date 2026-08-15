The Prince of Wales has thanked emergency services for “working tirelessly” to battle wildfires across the country.

William said his thoughts are with all those affected, including those who have lost their homes in blazes.

His message comes after wildfires caused devastation across large parts of the UK, including in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, where 19 homes were destroyed.

In a personal statement, the prince said: “To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside.”

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