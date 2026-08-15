Prince William thanks emergency services for working ‘tirelessly’ to tackle wildfires
His message comes after wildfires caused devastation across large parts of the UK.
The Prince of Wales has thanked emergency services for “working tirelessly” to battle wildfires across the country.
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William said his thoughts are with all those affected, including those who have lost their homes in blazes.
His message comes after wildfires caused devastation across large parts of the UK, including in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, where 19 homes were destroyed.
In a personal statement, the prince said: “To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside.”
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To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 15, 2026
Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside.
W
The message was signed with a W to indicate it had come from the prince himself.
Around 100 military personnel have been deployed across South Wales to help battle wildfires.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the helpers will offer “critically needed” support.
On Friday, the Government also announced a ban on disposable barbecues, while millions of people in England and Wales received an alert on their mobile devices warning them of “a very high risk of wildfires nationally”.
The mobile phone alert system was used to warn people not to light anything which could spark a wildfire, including barbecues and garden incinerators.
Mr Burnham has told members of the public to take the warning “seriously” and said it was triggered at the request of firefighters.
Fire services have urged people not to call 999 to report people having barbecues unless there is an emergency following the Government’s alert.