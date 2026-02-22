William pays tribute to 'warm and compassionate' Army medic and TikTok star found dead in barracks aged 25
Corporal Lucy Wilde, from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, died at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire, on February 5.
The Prince of Wales has told of his “immense sadness” after a 25-year-old British Army medic was found dead in her barracks.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding Cpl Wilde’s death were being investigated.
William, who met her in March 2024 when she was with the Welsh Guards, recalled her “warmth and compassion” in a social media statement.
He wrote: “It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde’s death.
“I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.
“She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
“Colonel William.”
The Royal Yorkshire Regiment said that Cpl Wilde was “genuinely liked by all who served with her” and leaves behind a legacy of “professionalism, determination, compassion, and kindness”.
The Welsh Guards paid tribute to her “calmness under pressure, tireless care for others, and unwavering commitment to her role”.
Cpl Wilde documented her time in the Army to 18,000 TikTok followers, including a post earlier this year marking her eighth year of service.
She joined the military in March 2018, serving as a combat medical technician in the Unit Aid Post (UAP) and a member of the Royal Army Medical Service.
Cpl Wilde completed basic training at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and trade training at DMS Whittington.In August 2019, she joined 5 Medical Regiment and was posted to Gaza Lines, Catterick and deployed to Cyprus.In 2023, Cpl Wilde moved to the 1st Battalion, Welsh Guards.
While with the Welsh Guards, she responded to a mass casualty incident in the Falklands after a troop-carrying vehicle overturned, resulting in multiple injuries.
Cpl Wilde was first on scene and provided immediate medical treatment, working to stabilise casualties and account for personnel.
The regiment wrote: “Her actions that day were nothing short of outstanding, and she was rightly commended for her courage and professionalism.”In early 2026, Cpl Wilde was posted to the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment.