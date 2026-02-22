The Prince of Wales has told of his “immense sadness” after a 25-year-old British Army medic was found dead in her barracks.

Corporal Lucy Wilde, from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, died at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire, on February 5.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding Cpl Wilde’s death were being investigated.

William, who met her in March 2024 when she was with the Welsh Guards, recalled her “warmth and compassion” in a social media statement.

He wrote: “It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde’s death.

“I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.

“She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

