The Prince of Wales’s first tour of Saudi Arabia will end with a visit to a nature reserve to learn about a programme reintroducing endangered species.

The three-day trip has been overshadowed by the Jefferey Epstein scandal which brought down Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and continues to make headlines amid the messy fallout.

William was challenged over the issue on Tuesday when a reporter shouted the question: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales attempted to make their position clear on the scandal on Monday when they issued their first public statement about it.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said they were “deeply concerned by the continued revelations”, and “their thoughts remain focused on the victims”.

The crisis, which has engulfed both the monarchy and Westminster, was reignited when the US authorities recently published millions of documents associated with the paedophile financier Epstein – and it shows little sign of abating.