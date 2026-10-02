Despite the land previously being classified as green belt, under new rules brought in by the Labour government in 2024 it has now been deemed as 'grey belt'

Cath Bacon and Carol Atkinson who live in the village affected. Picture: LBC

By Alex Taylor-Brown

As a herd of cows graze across a green field on the outskirts of Bradford, local residents are left scratching their heads.

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“There’s plans to build around 85 to 100 houses here,” Carol Atkinson, who lives in the village of Wilsden tells me. “We consider this to be greenfield. Unfortunately, it’s now considered to be 'grey belt' which I think just gives free rein for houses to be built on greenfield sites.” Despite the land previously being classified as green belt, under new rules brought in by the Labour government in 2024, it has now been deemed as ‘grey belt.’ More than 1.6million hectares of land were designated as green belt as of March 2025. The government says they don’t have figures that show how much has been re-designated as grey belt. But since the change came in, 13 housing developments totalling 1,250 new homes have been approved on grey belt land. Read More: Burnham confirms plan to seize privately owned houses and to stop tenants being 'squeezed' by greedy landlords Read More: Britain’s ‘most and least affordable’ places to buy a home revealed

Plans to build around 85 to 100 houses on the field are in motion. Picture: LBC

The idea behind new definition was so things like disused petrol stations or abandoned buildings that were technically in green belt land and therefore protected could be used for development. But earlier this year, Bradford Council’s planning committee accepted a proposal for homes to be built on the land, with officers arguing it met the ‘golden rules.’ Documents state that this land was ‘low performing’ as green belt and cited that Bradford has a substantial housing shortfall. Cath Bacon lives in the village and is a former Green Councillor. “This is prime agricultural land.” She told LBC, “Unfortunately in the late 2010s, the Conservative government started to relax the rules around the green belt. “But what’s really decimated it is the disastrous new regulation about grey belt. I’ve lobbied the former Housing Secretary Steve Reed, the current Secretary of State Angela Rayner, our local MP Anna Dixon and now Andy Burnham to say that the grey belt legislation is not fit for purpose.” The move was as part of the government’s aim to build 1.5million new homes by the next election, but Angela Rayner recently admitted there was only a “slim chance” that they would achieve that goal.

The planning notice for the development. Picture: LBC