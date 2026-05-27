The neighbour cut a hole in the hedge to spy on them, loudly clattered the bins to wake them early in the morning and even threw dead moles into their garden

Zoi Hayes, age 68, who faces jail. Picture: Solent

By Alice Padgett

A pensioner faces jail after a bitter 15-year-row with her neighbours came to a head after she left her lawnmower running while they hosted a dinner party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zoi Hayes, 68, left the machine running to "annoy" married couple Peter, 60, and Corinne Rotherham, 61, during a dinner party. The neighbours have feuded next door to each other for more than a decade in the picturesque village of Urchfont, Wiltshire - winner of the Campaign to Protect Rural England’s best-kept village award last year - where properties in the village can fetch up to £1,725,000. Hayes was slapped with a restraining order in 2021 after she "damaged a single sweet pea flower" that belonged to the Rotherhams. The couple described how she cut a hole in the hedge to spy on them, loudly clattered the bins to wake them early in the morning and even threw dead moles into their garden. She was subsequently ordered to do nothing that would "pester" the pair. Hayes has admitted to breaching the order two years later, receiving a suspended prison sentence, and has now confessed to doing so for a second time. Read More: Wisteria-killing neighbour breaches restraining order moments after sentencing Read More: Man denies killing neighbour’s carp with detergent in row over pond noise

Zoi Hayes (house on right) lived next door to the Rotherhams (left). Picture: Solent

In July last year, the Rotherhams were hosting a dinner party for the first time in "a number of years" when Hayes switched her lawnmower on to deliberately "frustrate and annoy" her neighbours. One of the frustrated guests went next door to ask Hayes to turn it off. Mrs Rotherham told the Daily Mail: “It was a lovely evening and it was so warm that we could sit outside. Most of the people there knew about her and knew what she was like. “We weren’t loud but we were just chatting. We had some drinks and some tapas food. “We must have been out for about half an hour when [the lawnmower] started and I told everyone that it would be over soon. "I said it was a breach of the restraining order and I was going to call the police because I was so angry.”

Duck pond and Best Kept Village sign in Urchfont. Picture: Alamy

Large village duck pond and historic houses at Urchfont. Picture: Alamy

The breach of the restraining order, which amounts to harassment in a court of law, can carry a sentence of up to a year in prison. Cristiane Finlay, for the prosecution, said at Salisbury magistrates’ court: “The brief facts of the matter are that Mrs Rotherham had been Mrs Hayes’s neighbour for 15 years with a longstanding history of a neighbourhood dispute between the parties. “She had a previous conviction on February 23, 2021, and she had a restraining order in place until February 22, 2026, after she damaged property. The conditions were to not contact, pester or annoy Corinne Rotherham or Peter Rotherham. “She breached the order in 2023. You’ll see from her previous convictions that she received a suspended sentence of six weeks for 12 months. This is a matter which is at best a deliberate breach, as what she’s done effectively is pestering the victim by leaving her lawnmower on while the victim, Mrs Rotherham, was having a dinner party with six of her friends.

A Grade II Listed Building in the village centre of Urchfont. Picture: Alamy