Neighbour from hell: Pensioner who threw dead moles into garden and used lawnmower to ruin dinner party faces jail after 15-year feud
The neighbour cut a hole in the hedge to spy on them, loudly clattered the bins to wake them early in the morning and even threw dead moles into their garden
A pensioner faces jail after a bitter 15-year-row with her neighbours came to a head after she left her lawnmower running while they hosted a dinner party.
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Zoi Hayes, 68, left the machine running to "annoy" married couple Peter, 60, and Corinne Rotherham, 61, during a dinner party.
The neighbours have feuded next door to each other for more than a decade in the picturesque village of Urchfont, Wiltshire - winner of the Campaign to Protect Rural England’s best-kept village award last year - where properties in the village can fetch up to £1,725,000.
Hayes was slapped with a restraining order in 2021 after she "damaged a single sweet pea flower" that belonged to the Rotherhams.
The couple described how she cut a hole in the hedge to spy on them, loudly clattered the bins to wake them early in the morning and even threw dead moles into their garden.
She was subsequently ordered to do nothing that would "pester" the pair.
Hayes has admitted to breaching the order two years later, receiving a suspended prison sentence, and has now confessed to doing so for a second time.
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In July last year, the Rotherhams were hosting a dinner party for the first time in "a number of years" when Hayes switched her lawnmower on to deliberately "frustrate and annoy" her neighbours.
One of the frustrated guests went next door to ask Hayes to turn it off.
Mrs Rotherham told the Daily Mail: “It was a lovely evening and it was so warm that we could sit outside. Most of the people there knew about her and knew what she was like.
“We weren’t loud but we were just chatting. We had some drinks and some tapas food.
“We must have been out for about half an hour when [the lawnmower] started and I told everyone that it would be over soon.
"I said it was a breach of the restraining order and I was going to call the police because I was so angry.”
The breach of the restraining order, which amounts to harassment in a court of law, can carry a sentence of up to a year in prison.
Cristiane Finlay, for the prosecution, said at Salisbury magistrates’ court: “The brief facts of the matter are that Mrs Rotherham had been Mrs Hayes’s neighbour for 15 years with a longstanding history of a neighbourhood dispute between the parties.
“She had a previous conviction on February 23, 2021, and she had a restraining order in place until February 22, 2026, after she damaged property. The conditions were to not contact, pester or annoy Corinne Rotherham or Peter Rotherham.
“She breached the order in 2023. You’ll see from her previous convictions that she received a suspended sentence of six weeks for 12 months. This is a matter which is at best a deliberate breach, as what she’s done effectively is pestering the victim by leaving her lawnmower on while the victim, Mrs Rotherham, was having a dinner party with six of her friends.
“She hasn’t been able to do that for a number of years but to frustrate and annoy her, Ms Hayes has put her lawnmower on and just left it there. One of the party attendees spoke to her about it and asked her to switch it off, which she did do.”
Raymond Tan, for the defence, said: “She is no longer living next to the neighbour. She moved out in January and is living in another place. The previous conviction came after, I think, she pleaded guilty to the damage of a single sweet pea flower.
“It’s clear they don’t get on. She was living there for 20 years and they lived next to each other for 15 years.”
The Rotherhams said that they used to love relaxing in the garden, looking after their chickens and tending to the apple trees but are now faced to hide in their bedroom to annoy their nemesis neighbour.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.