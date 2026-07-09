Arthur Fery's fairytale Wimbledon campaign continued with the world No. 114 winning his quarter-final on Monday.

The French-born Brit beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in straight sets on Monday to set up a last four clash with Alexander Zverev, the number two seed, on Friday.

"I can’t believe it; it’s incredible playing on Centre Court for the second time, the second win," the 23-year-old said afterwards.

Fery's fairytale comes after an opening week of disappointment for British hopes, with top UK seed Cameron Norrie losing his first round and Katie Boulter also going out.

Katie Swan was the only Brit to reach round two of the women's draw, where she also lost.

The first-round wipeout came on the back of 11th-hour withdrawals from British hopes Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, who both pulled out due to injury.

Here is the full list of matches for the last four at Wimbledon 2026.

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