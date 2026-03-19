Campaign group Save Wimbledon Park (SWP) told the High Court in January that a statutory trust exists under the Public Health Act 1875, meaning the land must be used "for the purpose of being used as public walks or pleasure grounds" and therefore the development could not go ahead.

The plans, approved by the Greater London Authority (GLA) in 2024, could see the construction of 38 new tennis courts and an 8,000-seat stadium on the site of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club, enabling the club to host qualifying matches for the tournament.

The All England Club's proposals to almost triple the size of the current site are not prohibited by restrictions on how the land earmarked for development can be used, a High Court judge has ruled.

Lawyers for the club said the land was never subject to a trust and, if it was, it did not survive the club's purchase of the freehold in 1993.

In a ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Thompsell said the land was "never appropriated or dedicated to the use of public recreation" and instead "was used as a private golf club", adding that the club was "unencumbered by any statutory trust".

He said: "It never became the subject of a statutory trust and therefore the 1986 lease and the 1993 transfer of the freehold were each made free of such trust.

"Even if the above proposition is wrong, it is clear that the land was never used or laid out for public recreation."

The ruling removes an obstacle to the work going ahead, but the GLA's decision to grant planning permission for the scheme remains the subject of legal action.

SWP lost a High Court challenge over the authority's decision to approve the scheme in July last year but has since been given the green light to challenge that ruling at the Court of Appeal, which is expected to be heard at a later date.

The group said it would also seek to challenge Thursday's ruling at the Court of Appeal, given the "nationally important issues of law involved in the case".

Jeremy Hudson, a director of SWP, said that there was a "strong case for protecting this precious open space".

He said: "Wimbledon can do better because there are existing, alternative plans which show that their scheme can be accommodated on their current site.

"This not only saves the environment but leaves the park free for the recreation and enjoyment of the public.

"These better plans would still allow (the club) to stage a qualifying tournament on site in keeping with the other grand slams. Therefore, we fight on."

Deborah Jevans, chairwoman of the All England Club, said the ruling provided "important clarity".

She said: "The ruling represents a significant milestone for our plans, which will, as well as delivering 27 acres of beautiful new public parkland on previously private land, allow us to maintain Wimbledon's position as one of the world's most successful sporting events.

"Hosting our qualifying competition in SW19 will bring us into line with the other grand slams, and by increasing the practice facilities for the world's best players, we will bring fans even closer to the sport's best athletes.

"We know from our discussions with more than 10,000 local residents that the vast majority of people want us to get on and deliver the benefits of our plans as soon as possible."