Wimbledon will not let influencers disrupt the world-famous tennis tournament following complaints at the US Open.

Matches at Flushing Meadows were interrupted by an influx of influencers using the sporting tournament to snap photos with bright lighting and making too much noise, distracting players.

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff had to urge spectators to follow the sport’s etiquette, and giant screens at the grounds displayed similar messages.

To avoid a repeat of the US Open, influencer essentials, including ring lights, will be confiscated at the All England Club in the interests of protecting players from interruption.

At the US Open, around 100 content creators were given official accreditation alongside traditional journalists and broadcasters.

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