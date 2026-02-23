Man, 35, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Wimbledon
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Wimbledon, south west London.
Police were called following reports of a stabbing on The Broadway, after midnight on Sunday.
Authorities attended and found a man with stab wounds who sadly died at the scene.
The victim has since been named as Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham.
His family are aware and continuing to receive support from specialist officers.
Amar Zafar was arrested Sunday in connection with Luke’s death.
The 35-year-old has since been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Zafar, of Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.