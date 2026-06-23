Vondrousova said that the past seven months have been the “hardest of my life”

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic kisses the Women's Singles Trophy following her victory in the Women's Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Former Wimbledon singles champion Marketa Vondrousova says she has “never doped” after being suspended from tennis for four years for refusing an anti-doping test.

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An independent tribunal concluded that there was “no compelling justification” for the 26-year-old Czech to have not submitted a sample when notified by a doping control officer, out of competition and at her home, on the night of December 3, 2025. Vondrousova is not allowed to play in, coach at, or attend any events organised or sanctioned by the ITF, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association until June 21 2030. The 2023 Wimbledon singles champion posted a statement on Instagram insisting she has “never doped”. Read more: 'Don't disturb the music!' England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals conductor-inspired approach to Ghana World Cup game Read more: Storm forces lengthy delay in France’s World Cup clash with Iraq

Vondrousova said: “I never thought I would be writing something like this. And honestly, I would not wish what I have been through over the past few months on anyone. “Waking up every day with uncertainty, fear, and the feeling that you are losing control over your own life is something that is difficult to put into words, it has been an incredibly exhausting and painful period that affected me far more deeply than I could ever have imagined. “Tennis has been my entire life. From the moment I first picked up a racket as a little girl, through thousands of training sessions, injuries, comebacks, and moments I could only dream of back then. “It gave me everything and I gave everything back to it. “I have never doped. I have never had a positive test, throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. “Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative, just like every test before it.”

Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia celebrates match point against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2025 US Open. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images