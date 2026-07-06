Who is left in the Wimbledon men's and women's singles?
Draw for the second week of Wimbledon after Naomi Osaka stuns Aryna Sabalenka and Arthur Fery leads British hopes
Arthur Fery is the last flag flying for British singles hopes at Wimbledon 2026, moving into the fourth round for the first time in his career, where he will play former finalist Grigor Dimitrov.
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Having never been beyond the second round of a slam, Fery has broken new ground at Wimbledon this year to boost home fortunes in the absence of Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu.
Katie Swan was the only British woman to make it past the first round, but she crashed out in the second, as did every remaining British man apart from Fery.
Aryna Sabalenka was one of the biggest casualties of the weekend, the women's World No. 1 losing to Japan's Naomi Osaka.
There was no such drama for men's No 1. Jannik Sinner, while Novak Djokovic is also safely through as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam.
With Wimbledon 2026 now into its second, and final, week - here is a look at who is left.
Read also: 'I have never doped': Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova protests innocence after four-year ban
Who is left in the Wimbledon men's and women's singles
Men's last-16 matches to be played on Monday, July 6
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Arthur Fery
Jiri Lehecka (13) vs. Alexander Zverev (2)
Alex de Minaur (5) vs. Flavio Cobolli (9)
Taylor Fritz (6) vs. Alexander Bublik (10)
Men's quarter-final matches confirmed
Jannik Sinner (1) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff
Félix Auger-Aliassime (3) vs. Novak Djokovic (7)
Women's last-16 matches to be played on Monday, July 6
Jasmine Paolini (13) vs. Alexandra Eala (29)
Madison Keys (26) vs. Linda Noskova (9)
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marta Kostyuk (12)
Marie Bouzkova (21) vs. Elise Mertens (25)
Women's quarter-final matches confirmed
Naomi Osaka (14) vs. Karolína Muchová (10)
Jessica Pegula (4) vs. Cori Gauff (7)