Arthur Fery is the last flag flying for British singles hopes at Wimbledon 2026, moving into the fourth round for the first time in his career, where he will play former finalist Grigor Dimitrov.

Having never been beyond the second round of a slam, Fery has broken new ground at Wimbledon this year to boost home fortunes in the absence of Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu.

Katie Swan was the only British woman to make it past the first round, but she crashed out in the second, as did every remaining British man apart from Fery.

Aryna Sabalenka was one of the biggest casualties of the weekend, the women's World No. 1 losing to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

There was no such drama for men's No 1. Jannik Sinner, while Novak Djokovic is also safely through as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam.

With Wimbledon 2026 now into its second, and final, week - here is a look at who is left.

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