Record-breaking Wimbledon prize money players will win this year
In 2026, Wimbledon's prize money for all players has increased by a staggering 20%.
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Wimbledon 2026 is hotting up as we approach the women and men's final and with a grand slam title to achieve, there's also a staggering prize fund to bank too.
This year, the world's top tennis players are in with a chance of receiving record prize money with even those knocked out in the first round to receive an impressive £80,000.
The news of a Wimbledon prize money increase is welcomed by the players after they protested they deserved a bigger cut of the revenue from the All England Club.
In 2025, the funds for the tennis players totalled £53.5million with it increased to £64.2million for this year. This was called a "significant step forward" but has still remained a contentious subject throughout the tournament.
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Here's all the details of the Wimbledon prize money including how much the men's and women's single winners will get as well as the doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair rounds.
How much do the men's and women's singles win at Wimbledon?
Men and women now receive equal prize funds through the competition. This is the round of tennis where players win the most money. The breakdown is as follows:
- First round - £80,000
- Second round - £126,000
- Third round - £185,000
- Fourth round - £300,000
- Quarter-finals - £480,000
- Semi-finals - £900,000
- Runner-up - £1.8m
- Winners - £3.6million
How much do the men and women's doubles win at Wimbledon?
Per pair, the Wimbledon competitors will win anything from £18,000 to £760,000 which is a 10% prize fund increase from 2025. The breakdown is as follows:
- First round - £18,000
- Second round - £29,000
- Third round - £48,000
- Quarter-finals - 95,000
- Semi-finals - £190,000
- Runners-up - £380,000
- Winners - £760,000
How much do the mixed doubles win at Wimbledon?
A prize fund slightly lower than the same sex double, they will win:
- First round - £5,200
- Second round - £10,000
- Quarter-finals - £19,000
- Semi-finals - £37,000
- Runners-up - £74,000
- Winners - £148,000
How much do the men's and women's wheelchair singles win at Wimbledon?
This prize pot has received a 21% increase since 2025 seeing the winners pocket £82,000. The prize breakdown is as follows:
- First round - £12,800
- Quarter-finals - £20,000
- Semi-finals - £29,000
- Runner-up - £43,000
- Winner - £82,000
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How much do Quad wheelchair singles win at Wimbledon?
Also receiving a 21% increase in funds, the breakdown is:
- Quarter-finals - £20,000
- Semi-finals - £29,000
- Runner-up - £43,000
- Winner - £82,000
What do the men and women's wheelchair doubles win at Wimbledon?
Per pair, tennis players competing in this tournament can win:
- Quarter-finals - £6,500
- Semi-finals - £11,000
- Runners-up - £18,000
- Winners - £36,000
What do the Quad wheelchair doubles win at Wimbledon?
Prize money is only banked by those who reach the semi finals with the fund breakdown as follows:
- Semi-finals - £11,000
- Runners-up - £18,000
- Winners - £36,000