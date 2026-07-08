In 2026, Wimbledon's prize money for all players has increased by a staggering 20%.

Wimbledon 2026 is hotting up as we approach the women and men's final and with a grand slam title to achieve, there's also a staggering prize fund to bank too.

This year, the world's top tennis players are in with a chance of receiving record prize money with even those knocked out in the first round to receive an impressive £80,000.

The news of a Wimbledon prize money increase is welcomed by the players after they protested they deserved a bigger cut of the revenue from the All England Club.

In 2025, the funds for the tennis players totalled £53.5million with it increased to £64.2million for this year. This was called a "significant step forward" but has still remained a contentious subject throughout the tournament.

Here's all the details of the Wimbledon prize money including how much the men's and women's single winners will get as well as the doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair rounds.