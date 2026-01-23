A husband accused of drugging and raping his wife over a 13-year period is due to appear before a crown court, along with five other men who are charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young, 49, formerly of Swindon but now of Amberley Road, Enfield, will appear at Winchester Crown Court before Judge Angela Morris, the Recorder of Winchester, on Friday morning.

He has been charged with 56 offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his 48-year-old former spouse Joanne Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Five other men are also due to appear before the same court on Friday, charged with sexual offences against Ms Young.

