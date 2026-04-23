Mr Chapman said his resulting brain injury causes him “ongoing cognitive problems”, while he has suffered further injuries to his face, neck, back, legs and wrists

A wind farm worker who fell 25 metres into the North Sea and suffered a “traumatic brain injury” is seeking £500,000 in damages from his employer. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A wind farm worker who fell 25 metres into the North Sea and suffered a “traumatic brain injury” is seeking £500,000 in damages from his employer.

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Ben Thompson, 31, fell in August 2023 while crossing a gangway between a ship and a column to which wind turbines would be fitted, as part of the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm east of England. He is bringing legal action at the High Court against GE Energy UK, saying the company was negligent and had breached its contract and its duty towards Mr Thompson. GE Energy UK is defending the claim and denies the breaches or that it was negligent. In court documents seen by the Press Association, Matthew Chapman KC, for Mr Thompson, said the technician crossed the gangway after seeing a green light, indicating that it was safe. He said Mr Thompson was told not to clip on by his colleague and, while walking towards the other side, began to feel the gangway move. Read more: Trump issues US navy with 'shoot and kill' order for Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz amid faltering ceasefire Read more: Hospital boss in Lucy Letby investigation re-arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice

The NKT Victoria cable laying ship operates off the coast of Marske by the Sea as it lays cable as part of the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project on August 17, 2024 in Marske By The Sea. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Mr Chapman said: “His top half was still, but his lower half was moving. “The gangway was suddenly and unexpectedly retracting and, while the claimant tried to move back, he lost balance as a result of the movement and fell approximately 25 metres into the sea.” Mr Thompson believes he momentarily lost consciousness when he hit the water and was there for just over five minutes before a rescue boat pulled him out. He also maintains that he did not see any red light or hear an emergency alarm, or someone shouting that would have warned him of the danger. Mr Chapman said his resulting brain injury causes him “ongoing cognitive problems”, while he has suffered further injuries to his face, neck, back, legs and wrists and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. The technician said these injuries cause him continuing pain and damage his opportunities for employment. Lawyers for GE Energy UK said in court documents that the emergency system on the gangway was activated and there was a red light signal and an alarm, but “contrary to his training”, Mr Thompson took another 19 steps forward.

The NKT Victoria cable laying ship operates off the coast of Marske by the Sea as it lays cable as part of the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project on August 17, 2024. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images