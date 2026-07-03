Wind farms and power plants to be fast-tracked under new planning laws
The time it takes major infrastructure projects to get through the planning stage will be slashed thanks to reforms coming into effect later this month, the Government has said.
Listen to this article
Ministers hope the move will cut up to 12 months from the planning process for wind farms, nuclear plants, reservoirs and new transport links.
Delivered through the Planning and Infrastructure Act, the reforms will scrap mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for nationally significant infrastructure projects.
It will see developers receive earlier technical support from the Planning Inspectorate and examinations streamlined, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
The department said the Government has made 41 decisions on major infrastructure projects since taking office and is on target to make at least 150 major infrastructure decisions this Parliament.
Read More: Competition watchdog to fast-track review into £2bn Netomnia deal
Read More: Nasa confirms explosion-hit Blue Origin rocket still 'plan A' for Moon return missions
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “This Government is determined to make the UK a world leader in building infrastructure.
“Our reforms will get work started quicker on wind farms, solar panels and transport links to connect our communities and grow our economy.”
Funding for major projects could be slashed in order to increase defence spending by £15 billion, the Government has warned.
Departments across government must cut 1% off their spending on major projects to pay for the defence boost while transport and energy spending will face larger axes.
No 10 revealed that road-building projects in Derby and Lincolnshire are among those being sized up in the cuts.