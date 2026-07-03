The time it takes major infrastructure projects to get through the planning stage will be slashed thanks to reforms coming into effect later this month, the Government has said.

Ministers hope the move will cut up to 12 months from the planning process for wind farms, nuclear plants, reservoirs and new transport links.

Delivered through the Planning and Infrastructure Act, the reforms will scrap mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for nationally significant infrastructure projects.

It will see developers receive earlier technical support from the Planning Inspectorate and examinations streamlined, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

The department said the Government has made 41 decisions on major infrastructure projects since taking office and is on target to make at least 150 major infrastructure decisions this Parliament.

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