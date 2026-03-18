Farmers, schools and factories could install small wind turbines without planning permission under the latest Government plans to cut energy bills.

In the past week, ministers have also unveiled plans to allow plug-in solar panels that can be hung on balconies or other outside space, backed reforms to speed up nuclear sites and announced they are bringing forward the next round of auctions for contracts to generate renewable power.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the move would give businesses, schools and farmers "the tools to lower their bills and make the best use of their land", as the Government continues to push clean energy in response to the current global energy crisis caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The proposals would allow businesses and public sector organisations to install one turbine up to 30 metres tall - which officials said was no taller than an oak tree - without submitting a planning application if the scheme met certain conditions.

Currently, there are only permitted development rights for onshore wind - allowing people to install turbines without planning permission - for small domestic turbines with strict height and size limits.

As a result, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnz) said, planning regulations and high planning costs have stopped many small wind turbine projects in their tracks, even where they made financial sense.

The department said the plans would extend permitted development rights for onshore wind - one of the cheapest and quickest energy sources to install - to non-domestic settings.

It would help people protect themselves against volatile fossil fuel markets, driving up the cost of energy, while keeping strong safeguards to protect landscapes and communities, officials said.

These could include a buffer zone between any installed turbine and the edge of the property to protect neighbouring properties.

The plans exclude conservation areas, national landscapes and national parks, sensitive habitats, heritage sites and land belonging to listed buildings.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: "By allowing farmers, schools and businesses to build a single small onshore wind turbine - no larger than an oak tree - without planning permission, we are giving them the tools to lower their bills and make the best use of their land.

"In the midst of uncertain global markets, the only way for households and businesses to have certainty is to invest in clean homegrown power such as onshore wind, one of the cheapest and quickest forms of energy to build."