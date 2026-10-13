'Let the blades turn!': Wind turbines running 24/7 and at-home batteries key to 'making electricity cheaper', says Octopus Energy CEO
Greg Jackson also told LBC that batteries in electric vehicles and in homes are "ten times cheaper than they were 15 years ago"
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The CEO of Octopus Energy has insisted the running of wind turbines is a key tool in making "electricity cheaper for everybody" amid surging energy prices.
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Greg Jackson said people in Scotland should be given "cheap or free power at those times" which in turn would lead to the purchase of more heat pumps and electric cars.
Speaking to LBC, Mr Jackson also gave an insight into a meeting with Andy Burnham earlier today, in which the Prime Minister discussed delivering "business-oriented growth" across the UK as he had overseen in Manchester when he was mayor.
He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "The UK has a very, very reliable grid. It's far more reliable than, if we look over America.
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"So far fewer people here ever experience power cuts. They're rare, they're short-lived, and they're fixed quickly."
He added: "The first thing we should do is on a windy day is let the blades turn. If we haven't got the grid to shift the power from Scotland to England, give the people of Scotland cheap or free power at those times.
"They would flock out and buy heat pumps and buy electric cars.
"This is a way to make electricity cheaper for everybody, but we have to use it flexibly, what I described, rather than trying to fit a new world into an old system."
He added: "In today's world, grid-scale batteries, or the batteries in electric cars, and the batteries in people's homes are ten times cheaper than they were 15 years ago.
"So you can start using things like batteries To make sure that you know when the grid risks being swamped, you can store the spare electricity in a battery."
It comes after it emerged UK households are set to face a sharper rise in inflation than previously forecast as the conflict in the Middle East propels food and energy costs higher.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that prices are set to keep accelerating into next year across the world as war disrupts energy supply.
But Mr Jackson he was optimistic about the future after hearing directly from Mr Burnham on Tuesday.
He told Andrew: "The big message was, which went down very well in that room, was him saying 'I was the mayor of the city in Britain that was most growth-oriented, delivered the most growth and I now want to take the same ideas and make this a growth country.'
"I desperately want business to do its bit for Britain.
"When we talk about growth, it sounds abstract but the reality is if we get growth, businesses generate more jobs, people earn more money and we get better tax receipts to deliver better services.
"And we stop the world where you always have to rob Peter to pay Paul."