It might sound counterintuitive to close your windows during a heatwave, but experts have suggested this is a good course of action if you want to keep cool.

The UK is in the midst of one of its hottest ever summers, with another heatwave underway this week after what was a record June for high temperatures.

Mete Office Meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “For the time being, it looks like the heatwave is set to continue, but depending on where you are, there may be a brief respite in the heat to come.”

Areas in southern England and the Midlands have also been highlighted as being at the highest risk of wildfires, according to Natural England, as the hot weather continues.

A massive fire was seen in Walthamstow on a train line, which led to services being cancelled.

Here are some tips of how to keep your home cool during the hot weather.