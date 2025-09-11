Winds of up to 80mph are set to batter the UK as the country braces for a stormy weekend, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering a large part of west and South West England and Wales as well as all of the southern coast of England.

The warning remains in place from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday, according to the meteorological body.

The alert stretches from southern England along the west coast of the UK and up to around Manchester with gusts of up to 60mph expected around coasts and hills, according to the weather service.

Gusts of up to 80mph are also possible in the most exposed locations with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning, the Met Office said.

