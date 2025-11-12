'I thought I was gone for': Windsurfer survives shark attack after punching great white in the head
Footage reveals the shark flipped him into the water before dragging him beneath the surface
A windsurfer fought off a great white shark by punching it in the head after it bit through his board in a terrifying ordeal.
Andy McDonald, 61, said he thought he was “gone for” as the animal struck without warning at Prevelly Beach in Western Australia on Monday evening.
Footage showed the moment the shark flipped him into the water before dragging him beneath the surface.
“I thought I was gone for – you know, this is it, this is the moment that is the end of my life,” he said the next day.
“Everything was really nice and then bang – something so hard and strong, like a freight train, hit me,” he told Reuters.
“At that point I was punching it, wrestling with it, trying to get away and kicking it.”
Mr McDonald screamed for help, and his friend Neil Mattinson, who was windfoiling nearby, raced towards him.
“I didn’t see it as a choice,” Mr Mattinson said. “Somebody over there is badly hurt or in danger – I’ll just get there as quick as I can.”
The pair managed to paddle 300 metres back to shore. “I’m so grateful to still have Andy,” Mr Mattinson told ABC News.
Mr McDonald’s carbon-fibre board was left with a huge bite mark, but he believes the shark “didn’t like the taste” of it.
Despite the terrifying ordeal, he says he’s already ready to get back in the water.
“I ordered a new board this afternoon,” he said with a grin.
Authorities have since issued a shark alert for the area and urged beachgoers to take extra care.
Shark attacks in Australia are still rare.
There have been 18 recorded encounters this year, including four fatalities from unprovoked bites.
In September, 57-year-old surfer Mercury Psillakis was killed in a suspected great white attack off Sydney’s Long Reef Beach.
Experts say a mix of coastal population growth, climate change, and changing prey habits are behind the recent rise in shark encounters.