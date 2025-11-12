A windsurfer fought off a great white shark by punching it in the head after it bit through his board in a terrifying ordeal.

Andy McDonald, 61, said he thought he was “gone for” as the animal struck without warning at Prevelly Beach in Western Australia on Monday evening.

Footage showed the moment the shark flipped him into the water before dragging him beneath the surface.

“I thought I was gone for – you know, this is it, this is the moment that is the end of my life,” he said the next day.

“Everything was really nice and then bang – something so hard and strong, like a freight train, hit me,” he told Reuters.

“At that point I was punching it, wrestling with it, trying to get away and kicking it.”

