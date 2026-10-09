Grand theft vino: 30,000 bottles of Tuscany’s finest wines worth €5million stolen in Italy
The theft is thought to be the biggest in Italy - and globally - both in terms of the volume and value of the bottles taken.
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Thieves have stolen around 30,000 bottles of premium wine worth about €5 million from Italy's largest family-run winemaker.
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The alchohol was taken from the Marchesi Antinori warehouse in Tuscany, the prestigious winemaker - which was established in the 14th century - said on Friday.
They added professional thieves stole the bottles from its storage facility in the town of Cortona what it believed to be one of the largest wine thefts in recent history.
Seven masked men disabled the alarm system and hauled off the winery which was preparing to be shipped some of its most valuable bottles to customers abroad.
It is the latest in a series of high-profile wine heists in Italy, carried out by criminals whose careful selection of bottles reflected wine connoisseurship and insider knowledge of their targets.
Police are investigating but have yet to make any arrests.
Thousands of cases of the winery’s famous Tignanello, Solaia and Guado al Tasso Tuscan reds were taken in two massive trucks on Saturday night.
The wines retail from €150, but some of the rarest vintages can fetch thousands of euros per bottle.
The theft was not discovered until Monday morning, when employees arrived to discover the wine was gone.
The winery has said it has extensive surveillance CCTV footage of the theft.
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Antinori, which dates back to 1385 and now exports to 170 countries, has alerted customers worldwide to be wary of offers outside official sales channels following last weekend's heist and is still hopeful of recovering the stolen wine.
They added the timing and execution of the theft, which was discovered on Monday morning when staff arrived at the warehouse and is now being investigated by Italian police, suggested a highly organised group was involved.