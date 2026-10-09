Thieves have stolen around 30,000 bottles of premium wine worth ‌about €5 million from Italy's largest family-run winemaker.

The alchohol was taken from the Marchesi Antinori warehouse in Tuscany, the prestigious winemaker - which was established in the 14th century - said on Friday.

They added professional thieves stole the bottles from its storage facility in the town of Cortona what it believed to be one of the largest wine thefts in recent history.

Seven masked men disabled the alarm system and hauled off the winery which was preparing to be shipped some of its most valuable bottles to customers abroad.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile wine heists in Italy, carried out by criminals whose careful selection of bottles reflected wine connoisseurship and insider knowledge of their targets.

Police are investigating but have yet to make any arrests.