The competition marked the 10th anniversary of the park being named an International Dark Sky Reserve.

Ancient Light taken by Michael Steven Harris was the winner of the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

An “incredible” shot of the Milky Way above the South Downs has been named the winner of the national park’s annual astro-photography competition.

The contest, which attracted more than 130 entrants, was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the park being named as an International Dark Sky Reserve. The top prize was awarded to Michael Harris for his photo Ancient Light which captures the Milky Way over an abandoned barn in Balsdean Valley near Brighton, East Sussex. Judge Dan Oakley, a dark skies expert and astro-photographer, said: “I think this is an incredible and realistic photo of what the South Downs Dark Skies experience is. “It’s beautifully framed.”

Mr Harris, from Brighton, said: “The site has had a long history with Roman occupation, as a medieval hamlet, use as accommodation during the Second World War and for farming. “All of which have long since come and gone in the time it has taken for the light from the Milky Way above to reach us, which is approximately 26,000 years.” Read more: The Week in Pictures: A dragon moves into Kew Gardens, while Andrew moves out of Windsor Great Park Read more: The Week in Pictures: Why did a group of monks embark on a 2000 mile stroll? And could anyone understand Bad Bunny?

Snail Trail to the Stars taken by Richard Murray won Life at Night award for the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA

Winning the Life At Night category was Richard Murray’s photograph of a snail beneath The Plough asterism, which he named Snail Trail To The Stars. Judge Elinor Newman, who organises the national park’s Dark Skies Festival, which runs until February 22: “This really does encapsulate life at night, with the snail, flora and lichen. “The image has incredible detail, captures a moment and takes me to another place. A very inspiring image.” Mr Murray, from Waterlooville, said: “The shot took a lot of patience and a surprising amount of suspense, waiting for the exact moment when my tiny, mucus-powered model lifted both antennae toward the cosmos above. “Eventually, the stars, the snail, and the timing all lined up, and I got the shot I’d been hoping for.”

Jellyfish Nebula to the Stars taken by Nigel Stanbury won Deep Space award. Picture: PA

A photograph named Jellyfish Nebula by Nigel Stanbury, of Haslemere, Surrey, won the new South Downs To Deep Space category for his image of a supernova located 5,000 light-years away. Mr Oakley said: “It looks like a jellyfish, but it’s not, it’s the remains of an exploding star. It looks straight out of Star Trek.” Mr Stanbury said: “The image is of the so-called Jellyfish nebula located in the constellation of Gemini, the twins. “It is the remains of a star larger than our sun that exploded as a supernova many thousands of years ago, blowing off a cloud of gas that has been expanding ever since and glows as it collides with surrounding gas and dust. “The image was taken over three nights, and needed 22 hours of exposure to bring out the colours and show the finer details of the faint structure. “It has taken light 5,000 years to reach us, so the image shows the object as it appeared 5,000 years ago.”

St Huberts Milky Way by Nathan Hill was highly commended the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA

Stargazer by Jen Fellows was highly commended the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA

Moon Halo taken by Ian Brierley was runner up in Life at Night award. Picture: PA

Belle Tout Lunar Eclipse by Lee Rouse was highly commended the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA

Moonlit Silver Studded Blue by Anthony Whitbourn was highly commended the South Downs dark skies photography competition. Picture: PA