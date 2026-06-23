Turner-prize winning artist Helen Cammock’s video has been pulled from the gallery after being challenged by a Churchill biographer and over 50 peers

Sir Winston Churchill's role in the Bengal famine has been the subject of contention between academics for years. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A video display has been withdrawn from the National Portrait Gallery following a row over Sir Winston Churchill’s role in the Bengal famine.

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Helen Cammock, a Turner-prize winning artist, has been working on the 40-minute video since 2023. Picture: Getty

"I do not accept this pressure. To question, challenge and explore ideas and histories is vital to a healthy society, and art is intrinsic to this." The video installation, titled Persistence, has been the focus of Cammock’s efforts since 2023. The piece had been on temporary display for 10 months and was set to end in August as part of an exhibition titled “Artists First: Contemporary Perspectives on Portraiture”. In the work, she covers Oliver Cromwell’s 17th-century military campaigns in Ireland, saying he “starved people, en masse”, which was “a little like” Churchill during the Bengal famine.

The Bengal famine was responsible for the deaths of over three million people. Picture: Getty

During the famine, an estimated three million people died in eastern India, resulting in disagreement between academics about the prime minister’s role in the tragedy. Lord Roberts of Belgravia described Cammock’s work as an "ideologically motivated rant". He went on to say that the Bengal famine was the result of a typhoon, and that Churchill instructed his war cabinet to ensure every effort was made to help those suffering, and asked international leaders to send grain. However, some historians argue that Churchill’s wartime policies worsened the famine. One recent study found that policies like delaying or refusing food imports, prioritising shipping and stockpiles in other regions, exacerbated shortages in Bengal. On Monday, the gallery confirmed that the work had been withdrawn.