Parents expect to spend £117 per child on average clothing youngsters over the winter, a survey indicates.

Nearly nine in 10 (89%) parents will buy new coats, 86% will invest in new jumpers, and 80% will purchase replacement wellington boots as the weather turns colder, according to buy now, pay later provider Clearpay.

Nearly a third (32%) of parents surveyed said they buy their children new clothes to keep them on trend. Clearpay said its own internal sales data indicates sales have increased for children's wide-leg joggers, teddy coats, ballet pumps and plaid jumpers.

The most popular reasons for buying new children's clothes is because old clothes have been outgrown (80%), worn out (58%) or been damaged (40%).

But nearly a third (32%) of parents are buying new clothes this season because their children's style tastes have changed, the survey indicated.

Four-fifths (80%) of parents surveyed believe children's clothing is more expensive than last year.

But parents are not alone in paying for children's outfits this winter, as the research also indicated that 16% of grandparents will be contributing to the bill.

Read more: Multi-million pound hi-tech naval force to defend undersea cables unveiled

Read more: Thailand launches strikes on Cambodia as border tensions reignite